I would like to reply to Robert Wright's letter in the Oct. 28 edition of the Times regarding the implementation of term limits on all elected officials [The time has come to institute term limits for all elected officials”]. The simplicity of the idea has some appeal on a surface level, but once you look much beyond the surface, the appeal quickly wanes.
First, I would caution you to beware of simple solutions; they often lead to complex problems. Having a bit of first-hand experience in the governmental process is, in my opinion, useful. A complete neophyte needs to learn the ropes and the nuances on my dime. This leads to an increased inefficiency in the entire governmental process. Goodness knows that governmental processes are sufficiently inefficient already; I do not feel we need to actively contribute to that inefficiency. Experience is a useful thing. Otherwise, that experience comes from lobbyists who have been around long enough to know where all of the ropes are. I suggest that trying to term limit lobbyists would be a futile exercise.
Second, look at where term limits have been implemented already. Since just after the [American] Revolution, governors of Virginia have been prohibited from succeeding themselves. There are times where I am pleased with that prohibition, but more often than not, a second term seems to me like it would be a good thing.
In a number of the local counties where term limits have been implemented, voters are finding that they now have county boards containing individuals who do not always work and play well with others. These fringe individuals had previously been held at bay by incumbents. They are now free to roam about and create havoc with my tax dollars.
Third, I would bring you back to the ending of “The Wizard of Oz.” In it, Dorothy wants the power to go back to Kansas. Glinda's reply is that she has always had the power and just had to learn it for yourself. I would suggest you have always had the power to implement term limits but perhaps need to fully learn you have that power.
Your power is at the ballot box. You have a perfect right to vote against anyone you feel has been in office for too long. Speaking personally, how long someone has been in office has always been one of the factors that enter into my calculus when I vote. The longer they have been serving, the better they need to convince me that they are still the proper person for the job. Some people last a single term before I make that decision; others stay longer.
If you feel someone has been in office too long, I might suggest you actively work for their opposition. That tends to send a fairly obvious message to a candidate that perhaps they are becoming like old fish, (i.e. becoming something with a strong odor that needs to be disposed of). If you don't want to work for the opposition directly, perhaps you could send a monetary contribution to the opposition with a note to the original officeholder telling them that you are implementing your own version of term limits.
You speak of the desire for "fresh thinking/ideas." I would gently inquire as to what you have done to ensure that the elected officials are exposed to new ideas. And by that I mean both newly elected persons and those who have been in office for a while. If officials do not hear from us, they will rely on people who make it their business to educate them. Bottom line, it is our responsibility to educate the officials. If we do not do so, it is our fault, not the fault of the official or a reflection of how long this person has been in office.
In summary, I quote H.L. Menken. "There is always an easy solution to every problem -- neat, plausible, and wrong." I believe statutory term limits fits right into what Menken meant.
Donald Desrosiers
Marshall and Falls Church
