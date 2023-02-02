As the Warrenton Town Council grapples with the Amazon application for a special use permit, it is essential to look at the issue in its entirety before voting. Compartmentalizing it works to Amazon’s advantage, not the community’s.
Though it may be convenient for Amazon, a vote on the expansive refrigerated computer server warehouse that ignores the plans for a substation to power it is a mistake and a fiction. Indeed, Amazon has tried to distance itself from it given the uproar over the transmission towers. Amazon is no longer considering a substation on its property, and its attorney has said that Amazon has nothing to do with Dominion Energy’s plans for a substation. Yet, as Dominion spokespeople stated in public meetings (and when questioned by the town council), either an expansion of the existing Warrenton substation east of town or the placement of a new substation are needed to power the Amazon operation. If the Amazon project is not approved, Dominion will not need to pursue either at this time.
Voting without considering the substation not only plays into Amazon’s hands, it obscures two important things. First, Amazon needs quite a lot of energy. According to calculations by the Piedmont Environmental Council, using Dominion data, the Amazon data center will consume more than double the amount of energy used by all the homes in Warrenton. It’s hard to imagine that one building from one company will use vastly more energy than all the residents in town.
Though Amazon touts reducing its carbon footprint and publicizes funding of local environmental initiatives, the giant data center and its high demand for energy are unlikely to be part of the solution to the climate crisis.
The second crucial thing overlooked is the substation’s impact on Warrenton’s environmental, recreational and historic resources. Dominion’s current preferred site for a 10-acre substation lies across town, right along the Greenway.
The Greenway is an amenity to cherish and enhance with compatible uses. Our comprehensive plan calls for housing, park land and green space on that site. The property also contains one of the last remaining wetlands in town, complete with a pond. Warrenton relies on those wetlands to drain stormwater off Falmouth Street and Old Meetze Road. Furthermore, the property is right next to Alwington Manor, which, though just outside the historic district, is one of the most historically significant buildings in town. A substation located there is incompatible with and threatens all of these.
Here is another thing that most of us were unaware of. Dominion wants to run a private distribution line through miles of our town’s streets solely to service the Amazon data center. “Private” means that no one else will be able to tap into that line. It will be exclusively for Amazon. [Editor’s note: Stephen Precker of Dominion Energy states, “At this time we anticipate the customer to utilize the full capacity of the underground distribution line; however, should the full capacity use not come to fruition in the future, another user may be able to use the leftover capacity.”] And for that, Dominion will tear up our streets and demand a 30-to-40-foot right-of-way all along the route.
Why are we doing this? This is much too high a price for Warrenton to pay. Let’s protect the town’s recreational, environmental and historic resources.
Vote no.
Steve Wojcik
Warrenton
