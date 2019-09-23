Recently, the Fauquier Times reported in an online article that the poverty rate in Virginia has fallen by a full percentage point to about 10 percent. Though that is good news, it begs for deeper reflection. Virginia’s 2018 population was 8.5 million, so this means 850,000 Virginians are living in poverty. For a family of four, including two children, the poverty cutoff was $25,465, or approximately $2,122 a month—and this is the top end of the spectrum.
I would ask readers of this paper to imagine deciding how to allocate roughly $2,000 to cover the following expenses in Fauquier County: rent; food; automobile: payment(s), gas, insurance, maintenance and repair; utilities (electric/gas, water and sewer); phone; childcare for working parents (either day care or before and after school care), and clothing. And moreover, you would like to have some money both for a small birthday and holiday celebration as well as savings for the inevitable emergency. Fortunately, due to legislation passed by the Virginia legislature in 2018, most of these households are now eligible for Medicaid to cover medical expenses.
The current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and even the more typical rate of $9 an hour as the starting wage at large stores or in health care facilities forces people to depend on government programs and charity.
Several communities in Virginia are addressing this situation with the Living Wage Certification Program sponsored by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, where local businesses and companies voluntarily commit to paying a living wage, which is defined as the minimum wage a worker must earn to pay for basic necessities without assistance from others. This wage is calculated regionally using a nationally recognized market-based model.
Scott Christian
Marshall
