Twice a year, Post 9835 the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States conducts a fundraising drive (commonly known as the “poppy drive") to solicit money for use in the post's Relief Fund.
The citizens of this town and county have always been generous in their giving and, if they ask, they are informed that 95% of what we receive stays within the county/town and is used to support the post's donations, gifts and awards to local organizations, students and first responders.
The remaining 5% is donated to veterans organizations at state and national levels.
On April 3, the post gave back to the community in a large way. In the days preceding, post members went shopping at food and grocery stores in the area and spent over $1,000 of Relief Fund money to purchase canned, boxed and jarred foods.
On April 3, the post donated the entire amount (920 pounds of food) to the Warrenton Food Pantry for the use of citizens in need at this special time. This could not have been accomplished without the generosity of the local citizens who share in this gift and, on behalf of the 267 members of the post, I thank each and every one you.
Jeff Dombroff
Commander, VFW Post 9835
