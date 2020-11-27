I pondered over the value of responding to this week's [Fauquier Times, Nov. 18, “Voting is a right – it must be made available to all, with the least burden possible”] opinion piece beginning "Voting is a right …” But the more I read it the more I felt obligated.
In brief, it brought back memories of my days in Army boot camp as a Korean veteran. When someone made an imbecile statement, the accepted response was, "Your mother wears Army boots." Why? I have no idea and didn't ask!
For example, the writer claims President [Donald] Trump encouraged his supporters to commit a felony by voting twice, which gets a deserved "Your mother wears Army boots."
Next the author lists several measures to prevent voting fraud and then dismisses them as unnecessary. Go figure!
But one has caught my attention, as the author fixated on the subject of voter ID, taking issue with a previous article [Nov. 11] suggesting the importance of voter ID, which was diminished on Nov. 3. In essence, the author feels it burdens voters and blames Republicans for burdening the disadvantaged who he cites as "… also happen to lean Democratic."
"Your mother wears … but I digress.
Center to his argument is "For example, look at the Republican-imposed Texas photo ID requirement (Texas Board of Elections website)" [read VOTETEXAS.GOV for search accuracy] where ostensibly missing is a number of acceptable photo IDs that he cites. So I did, and here's what I found.
No less than seven acceptable photo IDs, including, Texas driver license; Texas handgun license; Texas personal ID card; U.S. military ID card with photo; Texas election ID certificate, and more. Burdensome for the disadvantaged who also happen to lean Democratic? Ridiculous!
Last, in this month alone I accomplished these activities and more: dental appointment, doctor's appointment, bank deposit, bank withdrawal, restaurant payment, home maintenance payment with check, advanced auto purchase; not to mention voted on Nov. 3 in Fauquier County -- and all requiring a photo ID.
Did I feel a burden in any respect? Hardly! Do I feel privileged in any respect? Outside of being a Christian, American, can't think of one! The issue of photo ID as burdensome, in any respect, is another Democrat false narrative to the detriment of transparent and honest elections -- at any level!
Ron Nist
Warrenton
