The need to stabilize health care delivery for children, by addressing the financial hardship among pediatric practices, is about to reach a critical point. The COVID-19 pandemic is crippling our economy, including the financial survival of pediatric practices.
Pediatricians are the lowest paid in primary care, while our offices continue to welcome the uninsured and indigent.
During the health care crisis, we continue to prevent infectious diseases with vaccines, support mental health and maintain access to care. Without urgent support, the United States childhood vaccine infrastructure is poised for serious compromise.
Below is the letter that I just emailed to my senators and congressman. If you would like to send to your elected officials, you can find their information here: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials.
The survival of pediatric primary care is at risk. Please share with your friends, neighbors and all those who fondly remember the care their pediatrician provided their child.
Dear [Senator/Congress(wo)man],
I urge you to contact the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services to ask them to immediately distribute resources from the Provider Relief Fund to pediatricians.
Congress has given HHS $175 billion to distribute to providers as emergency relief. HHS began disbursing this funding on April 10, but after more than a month of promises that pediatricians would receive desperately needed relief, no funds have been made available for the vast majority of pediatricians -- and there is no indication that emergency relief is around the corner. HHS's allocations have so far been given to providers who bill Medicare, and pediatricians have largely been left behind. This has serious consequences for children's health as it threatens pediatricians' ability to provide care.
Many pediatric practices are struggling to stay open. If practices close, children will lose access to vital health care services, including immunizations, which new data shows have already dropped significantly since the outbreak began. This puts the country at risk of a secondary outbreak of vaccine-preventable illness during COVID-19, as schools take steps toward reopening.
Also, children with chronic conditions and other special health care needs are at risk of losing access to the pediatric subspecialists they depend on.
Please provide pediatricians with the financial support needed to provide vital care to children.
Thank you for all you are doing to combat this epidemic.
Joshua Jakum, M.D.
Board certified pediatrician
Piedmont Pediatrics, Warrenton
