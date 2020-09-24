I knew it was just a matter of time, but my large Biden sign was defaced.
It is nailed to the inside of the fence in my front paddock, so the losers actually had to trespass on my land to use spray paint and obscure the name, Biden. This is vandalism and trespassing (both crimes) and they certainly weren’t carried out by Black Lives Matter or “Antifa.”
In spite of all the recent attacks on our First Amendment, I can still place a political sign on my property. That is my right and it is protected.
I filed a report with the sheriff’s office and am in the process of installing surveillance cameras (which they recommended). The sign has been cleaned and re-posted.
This childish destruction of private property speaks volumes about tRump* supporters. It has also motivated me to donate another $100 to the Biden campaign.
Joan Hellandsjo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.