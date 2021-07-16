LETTER: Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead

The author of the opinion piece titled "The racial future of our country lies ahead of us rather than behind," [Fauquier Times, June 30], regales us with meaningless stories of his positive "experiences" with Black people and throws at us a bunch of "whatabouts" regarding successful Blacks. This is somehow meant to show us that progress has been made and that he is a "good guy" who wants the best for the country.
Unfortunately, he shoots himself in the foot early on in his missive with the statement that the piece he is responding to is "allegedly about how we have failed as a nation due to white supremacy." No "allegedly" about it. This country has a 400-year history of white supremacy and racial discrimination, and little progress has been made on rectifying that.
In order to work for a more just future, we must look to the past and understand and undo all that has gone before, not try to ignore it and say that talking about it is picking on white people and divisive.
In a final display of cluelessness, the writer states that "Americans of all colors and ethnic groups should welcome July 4th, celebrating our independence from England." Does he not realize that the Revolution was in part fought to preserve slavery? That it took another 90 years and a civil war to end it? That post-Civil War segregation and Jim Crow and economic discrimination have held Blacks back right up until the present time?
And let's not talk about Native Americans, who have suffered under white supremacy even more than blacks. One quarter of [General George] Washington's army at the end of the Revolution was made up of Blacks and indigenous, and the promise of July 4th was a hollow one for all.
In closing, the writer says that he fears Juneteenth will become more divisive. As long as he and others like him continue to think in racist and white supremacist ways, that is certainly true.
-- Tim Barr
Manassas
