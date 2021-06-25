LETTER: Our local newspaper connects us

The June 16 Fauquier Times was full of great stories. Did you read it? There is something for every age and interest and political perspective.
The story on Melody Glascock's homicide trial probably takes the cake. Right here in Fauquier County? This is not just voyeurism, but an insight into a truly unfathomable set of characters and behaviors.
For sports fans, what could be better than reading about the Lady Falcons softball triumphs at district and regional semis? And Meghan Harrington's pitching and hitting and plans for Princeton? Gives you faith in Fauquier County's youth.
For animal lovers, the story on revising zoning to disallow standalone companion animal retailers was encouraging. It revealed a thoughtful, pragmatic approach by our county supervisors.
Pay raises for county employees outside the school division is important to families who rely on county paychecks, and to taxpayers. Again, lots of good details and context and insight into the county decision.
For seniors and their families, the story about the isolation and loneliness experienced during COVID was thoughtful and, hopefully, will spur more volunteers to help Fauquier's volunteer groups meet senior needs -- especially VolTran, which provides transportation for seniors in need, and Hero's Bridge, which supports aging veterans. (Full disclosure: I volunteer with both groups and can attest they are some of the best people on earth -- the staff, the volunteers and their clients.)
Even the letter to the editor from Kevin Ramundo, about balancing solar power with rural lands conservation, was a standout. Thoughtful, informative and reasonable, at a time when we are going deaf from political shouting elsewhere. It is a leading example for Leadership Fauquier's recent program on rejecting extreme partisanship.
And much more.... but I need to get to my major point: What would it be like to live in Fauquier County without this news and information? We would be more isolated, out of touch with each other, with our local government, and with key events that surround and affect us.
So, to the Fauquier Times and Piedmont Journalism Foundation, thank you and keep it up. You keep us informed and knit us together. To readers, please support Fauquier Times. We cannot afford to lose it, and our connections to each other.
Cindy Burbank
Warrenton
