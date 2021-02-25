LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

It is disappointing that my prior letter ["State-level election systems need

improvements," Feb. 10] apparently did not explain my opinion clearly enough

for my friend Trevor Potter to understand my position, which he clearly

misrepresented in his Feb. 17 letter [“Claims of voter fraud in 2020 election

were rejected”].

My letter did not state there was fraud in the November 2020 election.

Claiming fraud is totally different than acknowledging there are a high

number of irregularities in the voter data documenting the election,

inappropriate actions observed and reported, some patterns of voting based

on comparison to results in prior elections, and inconsistencies observed

within this specific election.

The Department of Justice identifies election fraud as including: paying

voters to register or vote; multiple voting or impersonating voters;

intimidation of voters; malfeasance by election officials; diluting valid

ballots; false vote tabulations; preventing valid votes; placing fictious

names on voter rolls; impeding qualified voters; false claim of citizenship;

providing false voter information in order to register. Many of these

actions can be identified through voting irregularities.

It should be noted that the Georgia Albany Herald reported on Feb. 15,

that 35 cases alleging voter fraud in Georgia have been turned over to

prosecutors.  It is unclear, however, how many cases of voter fraud may be

under investigation nationwide. Sadly, voter fraud does occur, and we must

be vigilant to protect against it.

The point is election irregularities occurred, but that does not, in and of

itself, mean fraud occurred. However, election irregularities do raise

concerns of the possibility of voter fraud, and the integrity of our

election processes. The irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election

should not be denied or lied about. Rather, these irregularities should be

used as a basis for pursuing improvements to state level systems to enhance

election integrity and transparency.

To reference the Wisconsin case where election officials in two counties did

not use the state Absentee Voter Application, apparently used throughout the

rest of the state, the dissenting Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion indicated

that "officials in Dane and Milwaukee Counties violated state laws."  Should

we be concerned how much license is given to local state officials to

violate state laws?

Would citizens in Fauquier County be upset if Virginia employees, working at

the local level, decided that state laws regarding conservation easements

should no longer be viewed as prohibiting development of properties under

easement in whatever manner the property owner desired?

On Feb. 10, The Epoch Times reported there are five cases filed concerning

the 2020 election related to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia

which are scheduled to be considered by the U. S. Supreme Court. Hopefully

we will soon have information on whether or not the Supreme Court will hear

any of these cases. Their actions may provide some insight on what the

phrase in the U. S. Constitution stating, "Each state shall appoint, in such

manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors" means in

terms of compliance requirements to state election laws passed by the

legislatures.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: On Feb. 22, after this letter was submitted, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would not hear any of the cases mentioned here.]

It is reassuring that while Mr. Potter and I might not agree on everything,

we do agree that "Virginia has done a good job of making it easier for our

citizens to vote safely and securely and easily" and "wish other states

would follow our example."

Charles Medvitz

New Baltimore

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.