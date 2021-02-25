It is disappointing that my prior letter ["State-level election systems need
improvements," Feb. 10] apparently did not explain my opinion clearly enough
for my friend Trevor Potter to understand my position, which he clearly
misrepresented in his Feb. 17 letter [“Claims of voter fraud in 2020 election
were rejected”].
My letter did not state there was fraud in the November 2020 election.
Claiming fraud is totally different than acknowledging there are a high
number of irregularities in the voter data documenting the election,
inappropriate actions observed and reported, some patterns of voting based
on comparison to results in prior elections, and inconsistencies observed
within this specific election.
The Department of Justice identifies election fraud as including: paying
voters to register or vote; multiple voting or impersonating voters;
intimidation of voters; malfeasance by election officials; diluting valid
ballots; false vote tabulations; preventing valid votes; placing fictious
names on voter rolls; impeding qualified voters; false claim of citizenship;
providing false voter information in order to register. Many of these
actions can be identified through voting irregularities.
It should be noted that the Georgia Albany Herald reported on Feb. 15,
that 35 cases alleging voter fraud in Georgia have been turned over to
prosecutors. It is unclear, however, how many cases of voter fraud may be
under investigation nationwide. Sadly, voter fraud does occur, and we must
be vigilant to protect against it.
The point is election irregularities occurred, but that does not, in and of
itself, mean fraud occurred. However, election irregularities do raise
concerns of the possibility of voter fraud, and the integrity of our
election processes. The irregularities that occurred in the 2020 election
should not be denied or lied about. Rather, these irregularities should be
used as a basis for pursuing improvements to state level systems to enhance
election integrity and transparency.
To reference the Wisconsin case where election officials in two counties did
not use the state Absentee Voter Application, apparently used throughout the
rest of the state, the dissenting Wisconsin Supreme Court opinion indicated
that "officials in Dane and Milwaukee Counties violated state laws." Should
we be concerned how much license is given to local state officials to
violate state laws?
Would citizens in Fauquier County be upset if Virginia employees, working at
the local level, decided that state laws regarding conservation easements
should no longer be viewed as prohibiting development of properties under
easement in whatever manner the property owner desired?
On Feb. 10, The Epoch Times reported there are five cases filed concerning
the 2020 election related to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia
which are scheduled to be considered by the U. S. Supreme Court. Hopefully
we will soon have information on whether or not the Supreme Court will hear
any of these cases. Their actions may provide some insight on what the
phrase in the U. S. Constitution stating, "Each state shall appoint, in such
manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors" means in
terms of compliance requirements to state election laws passed by the
legislatures.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: On Feb. 22, after this letter was submitted, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would not hear any of the cases mentioned here.]
It is reassuring that while Mr. Potter and I might not agree on everything,
we do agree that "Virginia has done a good job of making it easier for our
citizens to vote safely and securely and easily" and "wish other states
would follow our example."
Charles Medvitz
New Baltimore
