Two people who work in the White House have tested positive for COVID-19. It should be obvious that testing alone does not prevent the virus from spreading. This situation demonstrates the importance of more widespread testing. Anyone who shows any symptoms, as well as anyone who has been exposed to a known case should be tested, isolated and monitored until results are in. Contact tracing must begin immediately for those who test positive.
The White House incident clearly illustrates the arrogance and denial of the current administration. There is no better example of the gaping holes in the mindsets of even those who "believe" they are "safe." Mike Pence, while touring Mayo Clinic, refused a mask because he “knew” he didn’t have the virus because he is tested frequently. If this virus can get in to the White House with all their systems and monitoring, it can go anywhere.
The administration should be shamed into following the rules of their scientific advisors: social distancing, staying at home, frequent hand washing and wearing masks.
Congress must expand testing, including funding for test kits, supplies and setting up and staffing testing sites, including PPE for testers. Sites must be accessible to minority communities that are particularly at risk and in industrial locations where there have been outbreaks.
There must be federal oversight of reopening states and localities only when the federal guidelines are met. And legislation must be passed to financially support individuals, families and small businesses until reopening can occur safely.
Mary Brown Haak
Orlean
