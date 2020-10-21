I'm an older guy who for 72 years have seen a lot of change in our society. Some changes were good and in some cases the changes were detrimental to who we are culturally as a society and nation. However judged, I now see a point in our country’s history where the radical left is so much in influence of who we are as a nation. Conservatives must win this November. If lost, conservative values will be lost and maybe forever.
[President] Donald J. Trump saved this country and hopefully he will be reelected and continue to serve the American people in a constructive and logical manner. Quite honestly, and as far back as I can remember, no other president has accomplished more than President Trump in the last four years.
I remember back in the 1980s when President [Ronald] Reagan took this country back from the brink of war and was instrumental in the collapse of the Soviet Union. Reagan funded many military programs, much like President Trump is doing today. President Trump gives me a sense of security and confidence in his ability to lead. He has a commanding presence.
President Trump has accomplished much in the last four years. I could go on and on about the reduction of environmental regulations, tax cuts and treaties between Israel and the UAE. More nations are jointing in the spirit of peace. What is focused for me is how he treats the military and retired military.
Because I am retired military, I have a deep appreciation for President Trump's fiscal funding of many new weapon systems and benefits afforded our men and women in the military. Although I am not in benefit of those weapon systems, it must be a great feeling for those serving soldiers now to receive the best and greatest this country has to offer in both offensive and defensive weapons. This also includes that standard of living for military families.
Thanks to President Trump, I do receive benefits from a revamped and sometime new Veterans Administration. Health care through the VA is now totally different than what it was in 1995 when I retired. Many of the barriers and red tape has been eliminated and there is an environment that is to the benefit of the soldier. All done in the last four years.
You really need to hang out with old guys. Old guys know a lot of stuff.
James H. Saunders Catlett
