Based on contention over electoral votes in the presidential election of 1876, the Congress developed and passed the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which formally established a congressional counting procedure for electoral votes.
An underpinning of this act is that the U.S. Constitution states "Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors." The 1887 Act states “That it shall be the duty of the executive of each State “to certify these electors and to properly submit one set of electoral votes to Congress.”
Under the 1887 act, the congressional acceptance of the electoral votes includes a process for senators and representatives to raise objections concerning the electoral votes of a state and make a determination, by majority vote in both houses of Congress, whether or not to accept the electors submitted by the executive of a state.
In recent years, the Democratic Party has normalized objecting to electoral votes.
In 1969 Rep. James O'Hara, D-MI, and Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-ME, objected to the North Carolina electoral votes.
In 2001, Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, D-FL; Eddie Bernie Jackson, D-TX and 10 other Democrat representatives objected to the Florida electoral votes.
In 2005, Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, D-OH, and Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-CA, objected to the Ohio electoral votes.
In 2017, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA; Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-TX; Rep. Jim McGovern, D-MA; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-MD; Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-AZ and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA, with the encouragement of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA., were reported by CNN as making objections to the electoral votes of ten different states.
Over concerns of potential conflicts between the laws passed by state legislatures in five states, and the way the executive of the state and/or other officials in these five states conducted the 2020 election of presidential electors, 88 individual legislators in these five states requested the Congress delay their review of the electors selected for their states until the legislatures had time to review compliance of their state elections to the "manner" they "direct"ed.
In my humble opinion, senators and representatives in Congress who chose to support objections to the electoral votes of the five states in question were doing so to support complying with the U.S. Constitution and legally passed voting laws. Anyone who accused a senator or representative with treason for this action needs to apologize to the senator or representative for the ill-informed claim of the accuser.
Charles Medvitz
New Baltimore
