The New York Times has the following article: “A Fact-Checked List of Trump Accomplishments” (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/11/opinion/fact-check-trump.html?searchResultPosition=1). Listed here are some of the facts. Read the entire article to see all that [President Donald] Trump has accomplished during his term in office.
He eliminated a record number of regulations that hurt small businesses.
He has had the lowest unemployment rates since the 1950s for youth, women, Asian Americans, African Americans, Hispanic Americans. (Fewer Americans receive welfare or food stamps).
Median household income is at the highest level ever recorded.
The stock market has reached record highs.
More Americans are employed than ever recorded in history (true until the virus).
He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and by executive order withdrew funds from colleges and universities teaching antisemitic courses.
His Department of Justice dismantled the internet that promoted prostitution and human trafficking.
He signed the First Step Act against the inequalities of prison sentencing. Ninety percent of those helped are black Americans sentenced for nonviolent crimes.
He had over a dozen U.S. hostages freed. Many had been held since previous administrations.
He appointed five openly gay ambassadors.
He has helped to provide free HIV prevention drugs.
The US now produces more oil than Saudi Arabia or Russia. Natural gas exports are the highest they have been since 1957.
The European Union has agreed to buy U.S. oil and gas.
Read the NY Times article to see the facts about the Space Force, Save the Seas, school choice, Right to Try, Supreme Court appointees, ISIS, tariffs on China and much more.
Also look at Joe Biden’s accomplishments in his many years of service. Look at the facts; then vote.
Aubrey Smith
Broad Run
