LETTER: Nurse speaks from personal experience: Masks and vaccines work

This letter is in reference to the letter sent by Charlie Fitzgerald [Fauquier Times, Jan. 19, “COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician are open to debate”].
Yesterday I returned by plane from central New York state, having traveled there to help with provider staffing due to their overwhelming census. I am a hospitalist nurse practitioner and was “covering the med-surg floor” and doing admissions.
Here is what I can tell you: Nearly all of the folks in the hospital there were COVID admissions. All of my patients there with COVID were unvaccinated, with the exception of two patients who were not boosted.
Here is what we know: Since COVID is a virus, there is no cure. The course of illness is very unpredictable. The treatment we offer in the hospital is “supportive care,” which means mostly oxygen, along with an antiviral medication that (hopefully) will shorten the duration and severity of the disease, if given early in the course of the virus. Steroids are given in the hope they will help reduce the inflammation associated with stage 1 of the virus. Vitamins help boost the immune response (maybe), and there is another medication that in double-blind, randomized, controlled studies by multiple countries may also help: baricitinib.
That’s it. The COVID patients that are hospitalized require oxygen for COVID pneumonia, that may progress to intubation and death.
I can tell you the folks that “do well” sit in the hospital on oxygen for, on average, 10 days. They usually are short of breath with exertion and are discharged on a lower level of oxygen. The virus will “run its course,” on average, in 30 days. Stage 2 occurs at 14 days, and some people return to the hospital and have to be intubated and placed on a vent. Nothing is certain with this virus.
I am 68 years old and have been in multiple COVID rooms and been coughed on by COVID patients. I am triple vaccinated. If the shot and mask did not work, as you say, I should be dead by now.
On the contrary, here is what I have seen:
The very elderly with COVID who had two shots, no booster, and sometimes recover.
Unvaccinated patients who die, including young healthy patients who leave children behind.
Other vaccinated patients who test positive for COVID and are “asymptomatic.”
For the med-surg patients who “do well,” they stay in the hospital for days on end, often folks who had jobs and who will have no income for a prolonged period of time. Will they ultimately get better and get off oxygen and not suffer permanent damage? Let’s hope so. Nevertheless, any type of pneumonia, including a viral pneumonia that causes bilateral infiltrates, will cause some residual scarring. Some progress to other adverse events caused by the virus. … I can only hope that those patients recover.
All I can tell you is that all of the patients I have ever seen hospitalized were super nice people. I have taken care of patients that had prolonged COVID illness and were not “doing well,” who never took the vaccine and probably still would not because they heard “it might hurt them.” And that is after sitting in a room on 100% oxygen for a week.
So, yes, you are free to debate with your doctor. You are free to sit at home and scour the internet. You are free to give people bad advice.
What I do not understand is this: Why do the unvaccinated people that take your advice and get sick end up at the hospital? Strange, don’t you think? I would think that people who do not trust the medical community would stay at home. I would think they would stay at home doing their own therapies.
The fact is, when folks cannot breathe, they come to the hospital for help. They flood the system. Other non-COVID patients cannot get care.
See the Washington Post article dated Jan. 22: “Unvaccinated adults age 65 or older who contracted the coronavirus were 49 times more likely to require hospitalization than seniors who had received booster vaccine doses.”
Of course, this data comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Mr. Fitzgerald apparently knows more than the CDC.
I would invite him to volunteer at his local hospital.
At any rate, Singapore requires the unvaccinated to pay their own hospital bills, cash. Austria will start fining all unvaccinated adults up to $4,000 starting Feb 1. Greece plans to fine those over the age of 60 $113/month as long as they remain unvaccinated. Next month, Italians who are older than 50 also must get vaccinated or face fines. This also is from the same Washington Post article.
Here is what the Quebec premier was quoted as saying: “These people put a very important burden on our health-care network, and I think it is normal that the majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence.”
Respectfully, I would guess that Mr. Fitzgerald has not seen, experienced or suffered the consequences of a burdened health care system. It is patently false that vaccinated patients are the majority of the COVID hospitalized. Not in my experience.
And, yes, masks do work. They filter respiratory droplets, especially the N95 masks, particularly the N95 covered by a surgical mask.
Does the vaccine kill? According to the CDC, “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”
Mr. Fitzgerald cites statistical information covering all vaccines from 1988 to 2021. Really? Would you rather have polio, measles, chickenpox, tetanus, mumps, cervical cancer, smallpox? Or 880,000 COVID deaths? …
As far as “freedom” is concerned, what is personal freedom? The freedom to be irresponsible to your local community, to care only about yourself? The freedom to give people bad advice during a highly contagious pandemic?
I agree that taking a new vaccine is a scary thing, and I salute those brave souls that entered the clinical trials. I do not subscribe to blaming doctors, the CDC, Congress, the Food and Drug Administration and every other public organization that works hard to safeguard the public. If you think the handling of COVID has been a “complete disaster from the beginning,” as you say, then what exactly would you do that is so much better? Let’s hear it.
We all want to be past this deadly infectious disease. If you offer a criticism, then offer a solution. Apparently, you know more than the “experts; so what is the answer? I welcome your solution.
But I can tell you no masks and no vaccine does not work, and that is a fact; so, I hope you have some other ideas.
—Harriet Hodgkin, NP
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.