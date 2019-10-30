One of our most precious rights that we have is the right to choose those who will govern us.
A general election will be held in Virginia in Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
At the general election, registered voters will vote on various issues and will vote on candidates for the following offices:
The entire Virginia State Senate – 40 seats. We will elect one state senator.
The entire Virginia State House – 100 seats. We will elect one state representative.
Soil and water directors for Fauquier County.
A five-member board of supervisors – one supervisor will be elected in each county district.
A five-member Fauquier County School Board – on school board member will be elected in each county district.
A commonwealth attorney for Fauquier County.
A sheriff for Fauquier County.
A commissioner of the revenue for Fauquier County.
A treasurer for Fauquier County.
A clerk of courts for Fauquier County.
It is very important that each of take the time to study each issue and candidate carefully. One way to do this is to create “an ideal profile” for each issue and each office. Include in your “profiles” those things that are important to you. Match all issues and candidates against your respective “profiles.” Vote for the issue/candidate that comes closest to your “profiles.”
Your right to choose those who govern you is very important. Please use it.
As my Southern friends would say, “Y’all come on down to the voting booth.”
Robert Wright
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.