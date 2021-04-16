LETTER: Northern Piedmont Community Foundation hosts Give Local Piedmont May 4

One thing this past year has illustrated is the good that can be accomplished if we work together. As a community foundation serving our northern Piedmont region including Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock, our goal is to strengthen our community resources through philanthropy.
We manage 120 funds that support our region’s most vulnerable by annually granting over $2.1 million back into the community through competitive grants, donor grants and scholarships. Northern Piedmont Community Foundation works with other foundations, civic organizations, businesses, individuals, churches and local governments to understand need and resources in each county.
On the first Tuesday of May, every year for the past eight years, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation sponsors Give Local Piedmont, a one-day, online fundraising campaign established to highlight the tremendous work our nonprofit organizations accomplish. This event supports them in raising awareness and funds for their organizations.
This one day of giving encourages new donors, attracting young donors in particular. In addition, the day's donations are buoyed by cash bonuses provided by the PATH Foundation, distributed to each and every 501(c)(3) participating.
We also spend months raising money from local businesses and individuals and our own fund holders to offer prize money that may be earned throughout this one day of giving.
In the past seven years, our communities have supported the Give Local Piedmont Campaign with $5.8 million dollars in donations. We thank each and every donor for this success. Although many in our communities view the pandemic as an inconvenience, for others, COVID meant being laid off, delaying medical care, risking eviction or loss of a home and not having the resources for food or child care. Our nonprofits are there to assist. Nonprofits support the underserved and most vulnerable in our community.
We can help our nonprofit organizations continue their good work by supporting them with our donations on Tuesday, May 4, and we thank you in advance for your generosity if you are able to give. Donations start at $10 and there are some very clever prizes this year that make the event even more exciting.
Please go to givelocalpiedmont.org and schedule your donation starting on April 20 or join us on May 4 from 12 midnight to 11:59 p.m. for this spectacular day of community resilience.
Please continue to stay healthy and safe.
Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
Rick Lessard, chair, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.