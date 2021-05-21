LETTER: No, it’s not 1974

On May 12, as reported in the U.S. Sun, U.S. News & World Report and the New York Post, former President Donald Trump and a few of his Republican supporters in Congress likened the Colonial Pipeline gas crisis to the 1974 gas shortage, comparing President Joe Biden to former President Jimmy Carter.
For those of us who are old enough to remember the 1974 gas shortage, we know that this comparison is completely false and irresponsible. For others, it may seem true: long gas lines, gas stations literally running out of gas and increases in the cost of gas. Let’s set the record straight.
The Arab oil embargo in October 1973 was in retaliation for the U.S.’s support of Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The embargo lasted for months and those of us who experienced it recall the long lines at gas stations, the rationing of gas, the locking gas caps to protect consumers from gas siphoning and the high per gallon cost.
By contrast, the Colonial Pipeline gas crisis is a direct result of a cyberattack by Russian ransomware operatives. In fact, if there hadn’t been so much panic buying and folks (you know who you are) hoarding gas by filling up large containers at the pumps, it might have been less remarkable. Colonial sadly felt obligated to pay $5 million to the ransomware agents, and the situation is stabilizing with the pipeline operational again.
It is worth noting that the Trump administration weakened the U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure in several ways: eliminating the National Cybersecurity Coordinator position, ironically almost exactly three years ago, on May 18, 2018; destabilizing the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity initiatives in April 2019 when he ousted Director Kirstjen Nielsen, who was a highly regarded cybersecurity expert, leaving a political ally with no cybersecurity background in charge; and firing Cybersecurity Director Chris Krebs, in 2020. Why? Due to Trump’s anger over the election results and Krebs’ assertion that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in U.S. history.
The more apt comparison is not with the 1974 gas shortage. but with the actions of the previous administration. The undercutting of the government’s cybersecurity efforts during the Trump administration left the U.S. vulnerable to the Russian hackers who shut down the Colonial Pipeline. We let our guard down, much to Vladimir Putin’s delight.
President Biden has issued an executive order to strengthen our nation’s cybersecurity program. Hopefully, we will be ready when the next attack occurs.
-- Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
