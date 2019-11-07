I am disappointed to report that your newspaper seems to have a bias against Kettle Run High School. Kettle Run has lost all season, but you would never know it if looking at football articles from your newspaper. Fauquier might lose, but there is still an article about that loss. Even when Kettle Run had great years, your newspaper still concentrated on reporting about Liberty and Fauquier high schools. Let me ask everyone who reads this: Do you agree that the Fauquier newspaper is indeed biased about Kettle Run?
Donald Blackwell
Warrenton
(0) comments
