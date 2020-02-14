A great story last week regarding the addition of the midwife-assisted birthing option being offered by our own Fauquier Hospital! I appreciate that the emphasis is on the safety of the pregnant woman and her baby. Everything is done in “collaboration with OB/GYN physicians.” The midwife works closely with the woman before the birth, she can spend more time with the woman before the birth answering “all the little questions that come up.” Further, the pregnant woman can count on the “comfort of a midwife backed up with the safety and security of a hospital birth.”
Strange, though, that down in Richmond, our legislators are making it more dangerous for women to get an abortion. In the bills passed by both house and senate, women could get an abortion performed by a nurse practitioner, the woman no longer gets a 24-hour waiting period to consider all the options provided her by counseling (because there won't be counseling), no ultrasound, and even worse, the facility in which the abortion is performed doesn't have to meet with regulations establishing minimum standards.
Who can explain why we care so much about women who want to give birth to a living child, but we don't care about the women who want an abortion?
Melanie Grandelli
Goldvein
