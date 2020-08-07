It is to be hoped that Warrenton, in revising its comprehensive plan, will consider the protection of its water supply more important than building a new bypass through Fenton Farm.
Towser’s Branch, one of the three streams that feed the town’s reservoir, is comprised of two smaller streams: Cattail Branch, which rises at the base of View Tree Mountain, where the U.S. government training station is located, and Two Mile Branch, which rises on Harkaway Farm and joins Cattail Branch at the intersection of 17 and the 211 Bypass to become Towser’s Branch. It is at this point that the proposed bypass will connect with Route [U.S.] 17 and the 211 Bypass.
A few months ago when the training center on View Tree Mountain was moving earth, the water in the reservoir was brown.
If plans for a new bypass through Fenton are realized, you can “bet the farm” that Fenton will cease to be a farm and will become a suburb of Warrenton. If that happens, a significant part of Warrenton’s limited water supply will be compromised and a need for water will be created that Warrenton might be unable to fulfill.
A bypass across Fenton is not the only potential problem for Warrenton’s water: 150 septic tanks on slightly less than half-acre lots at Bethel, many of which must be approaching 50 years old, drain into Cedar Run about a quarter of a mile from where it enters the auxiliary Airlie Reservoir.
The third stream that comprises Warrenton’s water system, Taylor’s Run, flows through the Airlie Conference Center, the equivalent of a small village with an aging water system, to join Cedar Run and Towser’s Branch a few feet downstream at the Warrenton Reservoir.
Isn’t protecting Warrenton’s limited water supply a lot more important than building a new bypass?
Hope Porter
Warrenton
