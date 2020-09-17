This is in response to the letter from Nancy Anderson published Sept. 9. (“Letters page is biased against president”) I’d like to suggest the negativity exposed in the Fauquier Times opinion page may be a reflection of the conduct of the man in the Oval Office. Ms. Anderson also suggests the credibility of the Fauquier Times may be compromised by the information published. In what will she have us believe? The internet? Or Donald Trump’s tweets?
I don’t believe Donald Trump is the problem. He is what he is. The problem is the irresponsibility of the American voter. In 2016, Donald Trump was not qualified to be president of the United States in any category. If you voted for him because you thought he would “shake up” the governing of the U.S. or you didn’t like Hillary Clinton’s attitude: shame on you. We could lose this country. Are we going to let the Russians pick our president again?
Ward O’Brien
Warrenton
