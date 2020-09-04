As a mother of twin boys that attend P.B. Smith Elementary School, I am concerned. Many parents work in essential jobs and have to use childcare during school hours. My boys are attending Fauquier Community Child Care. FCCC is currently not available at every elementary school in the county.
This week has been very difficult for the FCCC, many local child care providers and learning pods because each elementary school and each grade in the county have their own schedule. Because of districting lines, here in Fauqauier you can live in the same subdivision and children go to different elementary schools.
Child care options that parents have to pay for and rely on are having a difficult time adhering to the multitude of schedules. For example, lunch/recess times for third-graders range in start times from 11 a.m. at Brumfield [Elementary] to 12:30 p.m. at Coleman [Elementary]. This makes it virtually impossible for a group of students attending the same child care from different schools to actually have recess, as some students will have to be back to class while others are just starting lunch/recess.
Teachers’ children are physically present in schools learning with teacher’s aides and I am sure that they are also experiencing difficulties, as teachers and their children don't live where they work. Consistency with each grade logging on and off for synchronous and asynchronous learning is essential and would significantly improve learning outcomes for children.
Corrie Sirkin
Warrenton
