Liberty has two definitions. One is freedom, the other is license. Moms for Liberty could aptly be called Moms for License.
While purporting to defend parental rights, Moms for Liberty, by their own statements, are striving to rescind them. Their own words would indicate they wish to take control of what books minors are allowed to read away from individual parents and place it in the hands of a group of self-anointed censors (themselves), something a free society should never abide.
We already have a venue for parental control that is entirely adequate. If these moms wish to shed light on material they deem inappropriate, they can freely do so in the public arena. For starters, their website should make available the scientific papers they cited in their recent letter to the editor, instead of nebulous references to un-named materials that may not even be germane to the books in question. Concerned parents can then decide whether or not to allow their children access.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.