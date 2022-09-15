I have always said that parents have a fundamental duty to be involved in their children’s education, and when I read Ms. Barbara Amster's letter last week (“Local Moms for Liberty group following national organization’s playbook”), the last line stood out: “Please don't let them wedge their way into Fauquier schools.”
Before I started the Fauquier County chapter of Moms for Liberty, I spent two years watching as left-wing political activists advocated for closing schools for "safety" reasons. I watched them lobby for virtual school, continuous masking for our children and vaccine mandates.
Together with other parents from both sides of the aisle, I went to meetings, wrote emails and asked for transparency in communication from Fauquier County Public Schools personnel. And I saw that so many people in our community were shocked, disheartened and angry that politicians, health agencies and teachers unions were making what proved to be disastrous choices for the well-being of our children.
When mask mandates finally ended, I and other parents in the community began working to bridge the gap between school staff and educators and parents that had been created by two years of damaging policies.
I started a Moms for Liberty chapter to empower the parents in this community to combat this situation. We invest our time and energy into our schools through volunteering in schools and for school events, serving as Watch Dog Dads, serving on school committees, performing (free) landscaping maintenance, and a host of other things that there is not enough space in this letter to list.
The divisiveness in this community is not coming from Moms for Liberty or the parents who want safe schools for their children, it is coming from Ms. Amster and her political supporters who spread lies and harass us.
— Jamie Hinkle, Warrenton
