LETTER: Military dependents should be thanked for their service too

A very nice lady in the Piggly Wiggly today (June 5) where I live in Georgia said she liked my Army Security Agency cap and thanked me for my service. That made me feel honored to have served my country from May 1965 to May 1969, with my last year at Vint Hill Farms. I was also a proud member of the Honor Guard.
I bought my very first Fauquier Times newspaper in May 1968 in Warrenton.
It also made me think that all military dependents should also be thanked for their service for what they must endure throughout the enlistment. I had to work as duty driver on our first Christmas in Frankfurt, Germany while my first ex-wife sat at home, all alone, weeping.
I would also like to thank my second ex-wife in Warrenton for inspiring me to write this letter. She came very close to being my military dependent when I almost reenlisted after we were married.
Thank you, B'anne.
So, thank you all military dependents for your service. The military would fall apart without your support.
And thank all of you for thanking us for our service. It really makes us proud to have served.
Terry Phillips
Donalsonville, Georgia
