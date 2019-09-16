I have known Del. Mike Webert (R-18th) for a number of years. He is Fauquier County conservative through and through, from his impassioned pro-life and second amendment legislation to his basic conservation. We know he works on our behalf by the sweat on his brow and the Fauquier dirt on his jeans. He is the real deal, a genuine farmer, and he cares about everyone, including my fellow veterans.
I have had the honor of receiving three national awards for the work I’ve done and still do on behalf of veterans, whether in pursuit of their entrepreneurial quests or simply securing their proper and earned disability benefits.
Mike Webert has been instrumental in getting the new General Lewis “Chesty” Puller Veterans Care Center built in Fauquier County. The 128-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility is being built on 30 acres located on the former Vint Hill Farms Station, which previously served as a U.S. Army and National Security Agency facility. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will operate this facility, and it will serve Virginia veterans in Prince William and those throughout the 18th District including Fauquier, Rappahannock and Warren counties.
I’ve read that Mike’s opponent has raised the issue of veterans not having local services available. This is just not true. Veterans are served by nearby U.S Department of Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) at Charlottesville, two in Fredericksburg, Fort Belvoir and Staunton or the Out-Patient Clinic (OPC) at Stephens City or the Vet Center in Martinsburg, WV. We are geographically located in the center of three VA Medical Centers in Martinsburg, WV; Washington, DC; and Richmond that support these clinics. These medical centers work in conjunction with and are manned by physicians in training from nearby medical colleges: Georgetown, UVA, VCU, WVU and GWU are only a few of the 118 Medical Colleges and Universities that have an association with the VA.
So frankly, Mr. Webert knows and understands the veterans’ needs, contrary to his opponent who only wants to get on a fabricated bandwagon regarding veterans’ issues.
We have an expression, Vets Helping Vets. We do this every day at every DAV, VVA, VFW or American Legion Post: by vets for vets as stewards of veterans’ issues and their care. We do not whine “Poor me!” We just do. We understand that the easiest way to get on our feet is to get off our duff! Mike Webert knows us, and he knows that about us. He helps us when we are in need; we are now helping him dismiss false accusations leveled by his opponent.
I hope you will join me in supporting Michael Webert on November 5!
John P. Moliere
Hume
