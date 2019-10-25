Please join me and thousands of supporters in voting for Del. Mike Webert for Virginia Delegate this Nov. 5. First and foremost, Mike is a man of integrity and honesty. He is a principled proponent of individual freedom and opportunity for all.
His past service has been excellent, and he is gaining in seniority so that he can do even more for Fauquier residents.
As a lawyer, I can get by with saying we probably have enough lawyers in the General Assembly. Mike Webert is a professional farmer working over 2,000 acres in Fauquier, thereby contributing much to our economic output. So I think it is beneficial to have a farmer in Richmond; after all, agriculture is still Virginia’s #1 industry and a big part of Fauquier’s economy.
Mike has been in a real leader in promoting our very important equine industry. He cares about our quality and rural way of life. Mike’s oldest boy attends Fauquier public schools (and so will his youngest boy when he is old enough) so our educational system is definitely a priority for him along with health care, transportation and keeping us from being over-taxed and overregulated.
Let’s rehire him for another term. You know the old saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it.”
James Rich
The Plains
