I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Mike Hammond for a number of years, as our children have shared interests and activities. Mike is an invested parent and an invested resident of Fauquier County. Mike has a steady, focused nature that makes him far and away the best candidate to represent our students and families as the Scott District school board representative.
Throughout his campaign Mike has been actively engaging our community, seeking to better understand the varied needs of all our residents. He’s been talking to folks in their homes, at PTO meetings, and at local events about the struggles their children face, strategies that have helped or hindered their growth, and what parents want to see for the betterment of their children’s education. He is ready to integrate this feedback into actionable responses on the school board. I have no doubt that Mike will continue to communicate with his constituents as our school board representative, and seek our input to make our schools the absolute best they can be.
Mike has an extensive background in project management, giving him a unique and necessary understanding of planning and fiscal responsibility over the lifetime of a project. With the middle school consolidation issue our county is facing, and the myriad of other tasks the school board needs to tackle, I fully trust Mike to utilize his foresight and fiscal acumen to find the best solutions forward for our children.
Natalie Erdossy
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.