This year, Memorial Day really hits home. In the past, it’s always been the typical, “big-picture” holiday for me. Held in reverence, to be sure, but I never connected it to something personal. At 8:25 p.m. on May 19, Gerald “Peter” Hughes passed away peacefully.
While Memorial Day is technically to honor those who died while serving their country — to me, it’s equally a time to honor those that didn’t, but who gave a piece of themselves nonetheless.
Peter was such a man. I could write a book about him. His service. His love of country. His anguish. But most importantly, his humanity. I don’t think I have ever had the privilege of knowing such an interesting, thoughtful and cheerful man — despite the demons he carried back from Vietnam.
So many memories are flooding through my mind that I can barely process them. He had a tremendous, lasting and positive impact upon me. Indeed, upon everyone who was blessed to have crossed his path. Blessed is an appropriate term here — as among other things, Peter had been a Catholic priest and a Trappist monk for 10 years.
Peter came from a military family. His dad was a high-ranking U.S. Naval Officer in WWII, as I recall. His brother, a Navy pilot, sadly was lost at sea during the Bay of Pigs military operation. This was an event that tortured Peter until the very end, as the government never provided the family with any explanation. Just a telegraph to the family with the words “lost at sea” included. Peter would get very emotional telling of how he had to be the one to sit down with his young nephew and tell him that his dad was not coming home and he’s now the man of the house.
Despite coming from a “Navy family,” Peter took a different path — first spending some time in the Air Force during the Korean War but as that was over in a short time (compared to other wars) he mustered out in fewer than two years. That’s when he entered the Trappist monk order, to which he belonged for 10 years. Flash forward to the Vietnam War. The military was hurting for chaplains and approached the Catholic church, looking for volunteers. Peter once again raised his hand, leaving the safety and pastoral life of an agrarian monk to serve his fellow man amongst the chaos, destruction and pain of war.
There was one story he told over and over, that obviously had a terrible impact on him. Fairly new to Vietnam, he ran to the stretcher upon which a severely wounded solder lay dying. Peter attempted to comfort him and give last rites. As Peter told it, the young boy looked up at him at screamed, “F---- you, Father!” Peter said that’s when he realized just how unprepared he was to comfort, and that all the platitudes and rituals of religion he knew didn’t translate to the battlefield. Events such as these are, I believe, what caused his PTSD — in his mind he carried tremendous guilt for not having the skills and experience to provide what these dying soldiers needed. A terrible and unjust burden that tormented him long after the war.
Despite the moral injuries he suffered, Peter not only survived but thrived after the war. For decades he worked with people struggling with addiction and did untold good for his fellow man. But his accomplishments and impact here in the temporal world go much further and have set in place a lasting legacy that will continue on well into the future and help countless other veterans. You see, Peter is THE genesis of Hero’s Bridge, a nonprofit focused on helping older veterans in need.
I first came into contact with Peter at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. I was walking down the hall in the course of my daily duties, when I was flagged down by a physical therapist who asked that I visit with a veteran patient with no family. As I stepped into his dim room, it was as if a favorite uncle and I had been reunited after many years. I don’t think I have ever met someone that could instantly stir such a feeling. Despite his predicament, you would have thought it the best day of his life from his demeanor and cheerfulness. He truly radiated positivity, for lack of a better descriptor. Two hours or so later, I departed a better man (anyone who knows Peter, knows he is quite a conversationalist).
We stayed in contact and attempted to assist as best we could throughout his continual troubles, which included frequent hospitalizations, rides to grocery shop, doctor appointments, etc. Recognizing the significant needs and discovering the limited resources and solutions, we decided to take the leap and form Hero’s Bridge. Hundreds of veterans have been helped since its formation a handful of years ago — and Peter was the spark that set all that in motion. And, with Hero’s Bridge and Capital Caring Health working hand-in-hand in veterans’ care, that number will increase geometrically.
As I said, I could write a book about Peter. All the good he did while here. All the lives impacted for the better (I think every trip to the coffee shop, he made a new friend. He was that kind of person, always interested in those around him). But that is just the beginning of the story. His good works will continue on, through the people with whom he crossed paths on his daily walks, those he interacted with in health care, and countless others in the future that will benefit from the services of Hero’s Bridge.
How does it relate to Memorial Day? One to which I alluded earlier: Memorial Day should also be a day to remember not only those who died in service, but also those that gave but returned home a different person. Men and women who will carry the scars and demons of the horror that is war the rest of their lives.
Another is to personalize and remind us of the true meaning of this “holiday,” a meaning that can easily be lost in the materialistic world of sales and marketing. It is not about a steep discount on a new washing machine. It is about what truly matters in the end — the human condition.
And finally, it is a tribute to a special man. An American soldier, who served his country faithfully and honorably in two branches of the Armed Forces. A man who returned and took the trauma he experienced and endured and used it for good. It also serves as a tribute to all veterans. As they say, “all gave some, some gave all.”
Let’s also honor those that didn’t give their life at the time but gave nonetheless —and gave mightily. I’ll never forget Peter sobbing during a VA appointment when discussing his experiences in Vietnam. It was heartbreaking. So much so that the nurse was sobbing along with him.
We must not forget the impact service has had on our veterans — and do our part to serve and honor them as best we can. All the while being sensitive to the demons with which many still battle.
Semper Fi.
Dave Benhoff, Lt.Col./USMC (ret.)
Vice president, Hero’s Bridge
