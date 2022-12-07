We write to express our dismay and alarm with the actions of Warrenton’s interim town manager -- working with the mayor but without action by the town council itself -- to sideline the planning commission from reviewing Amazon’s application for a special use permit for a data center on Blackwell Road.
That application is by Amazon’s own account incomplete and particularly deficient in the areas of greatest concern: the damages of noise and vibration, mitigation of which is the very essence of a special use permit.
Like most everyone else in Warrenton, we have grown accustomed to the extraordinarily irregular path of this application. But even we are shocked at this turn of events. The Amazon project is extremely unpopular and town residents have made it very clear that it is not wanted here.
Who are we? Three signatories on this letter are former members of the Warrenton Town Council; three are former representatives of the town’s planning commission; one was the town’s professional legal counsel for nearly 20 years; two are attorneys; and all of us are very familiar with the proper functioning of the council and the planning commission.
Moreover, we are collectively the founders this autumn of the Warrenton Honest Government League, a name we picked advisedly after watching town business conducted in the shadows without public consent the past few years.
So, we write now to inform the community:
Under Virginia Law, planning commissions have a vital role and cannot be circumvented;
A planning commission recommendation must precede a town council action where zoning issues are implicated;
A town council may not direct a planning commission how or when to act;
A planning commission has broad discretion in how to conduct its review and determinations prior to making a recommendation;
This discretion includes rejecting staff interpretations, even by the zoning administrator; and
Holding a public hearing on proposals that are changing raises due process concerns.
Like many, we anticipate all of this dubious conduct likely being placed before a circuit judge ultimately to deconstruct and evaluate. Perhaps only at that point will the gaslighting and misdirection end, and the law be followed.
In the meantime, we encourage residents to speak out against these outrages and to think about direct democracy, whereby the citizens assert themselves to clean up a mess made by elected officials. More on that will follow.
Ken Alm, Chris Bonner, Yak Lubowsky, David Norden, Terry Nyhous, Whit Robinson
Members of the Warrenton Honest Government League
