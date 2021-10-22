LETTER: McAuliffe and Youngkin: We know what they are against, but what are they for?

I have a question that perhaps your readers can help me with? To date, I have been unable to find an answer. If I limit my fact-gathering just to the current TV ads, I am in a serious quandary.
There are currently two major party candidates running for governor of Virginia; Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin. I am pretty certain what they are against. Based on their commercials they are against anything their opponent has ever done. I am good with that as we expect a certain level of animosity in a campaign such as this.
I run the commercials through a rough filter since I suspect that neither candidate actually did kick his grandmother out of the house into the snow nor did any candidate actually take the lunch money from the orphanage. Western civilization, as we know it, will probably ultimately survive either candidate, but based on what has been said so far, I realize that could be an iffy proposition.
My question is fairly simple: I know what they are against, but what are they for? I appreciate that each is trying to save me from the misdeeds of his opponent, but what are they going to do in my favor?
Based on early commercials, I know that Youngkin is for playing basketball, but what else? No idea on what McAuliffe is for.
I have heard one of the candidates promise to do something that a governor can't actually do, which shows me this person really does not fully understand the role of the governor in the Virginia government system, but beyond that, I really do not know where he wants to go. The same can be said for his opponent.
Each candidate seems to want me to buy a pig in a poke. I am not real certain I am comfortable with that strategy since the results of the election will have an effect on my life for the next four years. Perhaps one of your readers can enlighten me.
Don Desrosiers
Marshall
