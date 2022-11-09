I wish Mayor Carter Nevill’s recent words about transparency were true. But I am among many citizens who have witnessed firsthand something quite different.
We have seen irritation on his face when we speak during citizens time about the Amazon data center proposal. We see he wants us to go away.
We have seen him summon a policeman over to take away a resident who pointed out inconsistencies between the town’s comp plan and the data center zoning amendment. (Yes, this citizen slightly exceeded his three-minute limit, but this is commonplace, without the need for police intervention.)
We learned that town staff signed nondisclosure agreements with Amazon, which prevented them from sharing information with the public. This was followed by the town attorney’s suggestion that the NDAs could also apply to town council members, preventing them from public discussion of matters Amazon deems “proprietary.
We have paid thousands of dollars to file FOIA requests for town documents, to find evidence of closed-door meetings between Amazon and town staff, while citizens were in the dark.
We have seen redactions and substantial gaps in town FOIA documents about those meetings and discussions.
We learned the town FOIA officer was then Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.
We were shocked when the town manager resigned, saying it was to spend time with family, but a month later was working for Amazon.
We have heard the mayor heatedly deny the appearance of a conflict of interest – and the mayor has ignored an Aug. 25 letter from Citizens for Fauquier County requesting to discuss both the Amazon data center and process.
We attended a Oct. 25 work session in which planning commissioners voiced scathing criticism of the incompleteness, inadequacy and untrustworthiness of Amazon’s application – only to see a notice of proceeding to public hearing in your paper days later. Who decided to skip a careful review and rush the process?
I am not one of a limited few dissidents raising these concerns about both the town process and the Amazon data center itself. I am one of over 1,500 individuals from the town and county who have signed petitions opposing the data center. All of us, and more, are deeply troubled at a process that seeks to shut us out and favor Amazon.
Listen to the mayor’s own philosophy, cited in your paper recently: “When the Master governs, the people are hardly aware that he exists. … When his work is done, the people say, ‘Amazing, we did it all by ourselves.’” Does that sound like someone who honestly believes in transparency? I don’t think so.
I believe in democracy. There are a lot of smart, thoughtful, caring people in Warrenton. They deserve to know what their government is doing. They deserve to be listened to.
Cynthia J. Burbank
Warrenton
