I am writing to encourage my neighbors to reelect Mary Leigh McDaniel on Nov. 5.
Mary Leigh is the classic outstanding public servant and citizen representative. She is “of the people” and “for the people.” Her roots in Marshall District are deep. Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather lived in Orlean. She is well known and respected throughout the county and the district. And she is a consistent supporter of all the good things we hope to preserve and protect in Fauquier and in Marshall District.
There are many compelling reasons Mary Leigh deserves reelection, far too many to recite here. Prominent among them, however, is her devotion to the preservation of the special conservation heritage that makes Fauquier and Marshall District so special. And that devotion is not campaign talk; Mary Leigh regularly “walks the walk” and demonstrates her dedication to conservation and preservation in her actions as our representative on the Board of Supervisors.
She is consistently a strong advocate for maintaining the sound balance of economic development and preservation of the rural agricultural character of our county that has distinguished us. Compelling evidence of her devotion to this balance came in her leadership regarding the recently enacted rural lands amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan. Those amendments call for the preservation and protection of our rural agricultural areas and encourages the placement of larger scale commercial activities in our service districts. Mary Leigh’s support for that policy has been demonstrated elsewhere, most notably her support for the Marshall Main Street project, but also in her support for other economic development projects in the business districts and her opposition to inappropriate commercialization in the rural agricultural zoned areas of the county.
While Mary Leigh’s support for these principles is compelling, the way she provides her public service is of equal importance. Not only have her actions consistently reflected her constituents’ points of view, she has made sure that all points of view are heard and considered by the Board of Supervisors. She is always accessible to those she represents, and she has never ignored or belittled a citizen request. She is, as noted, “of the people.”
I am proud of Mary Leigh’s service to the citizens of Fauquier and the Marshall District and believe we are fortunate that she is willing to continue that service for us. I strongly support her reelection.
John Richardson
Delaplane
