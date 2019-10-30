Mary Leigh McDaniel, along with the other supervisors, has been a great partner to our sheriff’s office. We have worked together on budget issues to address salary compression, to increase the number of deputies on our roads, increase benefits to help retain staff, and establish an enhanced security presence in all our schools. She has done this while being mindful of budget impacts with the stewardship of our tax dollars.
I first met Mary Leigh McDaniel in 2015 when we were running for our first terms. We had a wide-ranging conversation about our goals if elected. In her first term, she has accomplished those goals, including the new Orlean fire station, the Hume cell tower, passage of the Marshall Code, a new well to stabilize the Marshall water system, and progress on the Marshall Main Street improvements, including spearheading a group that raised $1.2 million in private funds for undergrounding of utilities.
Her collective experience includes noting that she is a managing partner of her accounting firm, and service on various boards including; the PATH Foundation, Fauquier Hospital, Middleburg and Access banks, Vint Hill Economic Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce. This experience has made her a successful, dedicated and thoughtful supervisor.
I have been impressed by all that Mary Leigh has accomplished in her first term, and by how she has accomplished this through building consensus, listening to her constituents, and always putting the good of the community first.
I hope she can continue to build on these successes for the next four years. Please support her with your vote on Nov. 5.
Bob Mosier
Fauquier County Sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.