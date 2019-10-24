I have worked with Mary Leigh McDaniel over the last four years as we addressed school and budget issues that affected our respective boards. She has been a good partner who listens to constituents and is willing to address the needs of our schools while balancing this by respecting the need to keep taxes low.
We have developed a strong working relationship over such challenging issues that include, but are not limited to, the renovation of the middle schools, teacher salaries and school safety. Our two boards have come to an agreement on how to solve the middle school issue by increasing capacity at Cedar Lee (Middle School) and renovating one of the Warrenton schools. Other accomplishments include funding the establishment of a security presence at every county school, raising teacher salaries so they are at 92 percent of market rate and addressing salary compression to help retain our experienced teachers.
Mary Leigh has had a successful first term as supervisor, with accomplishments including the new Orlean fire station, the Hume cell tower, passage of the Marshall Code, the new Baker well to stabilize the Marshall water system, progress on the Marshall Main Street improvements and spearheading a group that raised $1.2 million to underground utilities, and the opening of the first public access to the Rappahannock River at the Riverside Preserve near Orlean.
She and the other supervisors have also made progress on access to broadband, encouraging economic development and preserving our rural and agricultural lands. All this has been done as a result of working with constituents, board members and other stakeholders to build consensus.
During her second term, she plans to focus on completing the Marshall Main Street improvement project, working on long-term water solutions for Marshall, increasing broadband coverage and protecting our rural lands.
I have a deep respect for all that Mary Leigh has been accomplishing and hope she can continue to build on these successes for the next four years. Please support her with your vote on Nov. 5.
Duke Bland
Fauquier County School Board member, Marshall District
