The volunteer board of the Marshall Business & Residents Association would like to remind residents that the Marshall Main Street project can still be stopped or amended. Just today, Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler informed me that this project is not a "done deal" until the contracts are awarded; the date the Board of Supervisors vote whether to award contracts is Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
For information on the county's Main Street plans, see the Main Street tab on the MBRA website: www.MarshallVirginia.org. See www.ShapingMarshallTogether.com for an efficient low-cost alternative plan and a petition against the project.
For a fraction of $6 million and without narrowing Main Street, we can improve and beautify our entire Main Street with new streetlights, crosswalks and ADA accessibility while preserving our small businesses, our people and our community.
Mary Wilkerson
MBRA president
