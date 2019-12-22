As a follow up to James Ivancic's Nov. 27 article, “Two Middleburg developments generate opposition,” that all falls in line with the Fauquier battles at Barrel Oak and the Blackthorne Inn.
Fauquier citizens need to watch their Loudoun neighbor and learn from our mistakes. Loudoun County Zoning Ordinance Action Group and Loudoun Water Board of Directors are way too “cozy” with developer types. Shouldn't Fauquier learn from our mistakes over the years, and strive to be more proactive?
Case in point: Eric E. Zicht, a principal of Zicht Engineering, is in his second term (Sept. 20, 2018 to Oct. 1, 2022) on the Loudoun County ZOAG. We as concerned citizens feel that Eric E. Zicht is both violating the National Society of Professional Engineers Code of Ethics for Engineers and the Loudoun County ZOAG Conflict of Interest Policy. Zicht & Associates provides professional civil engineering, land planning and surveying to clients in Leesburg, Purcellville, and other areas of Loudoun County. The firm has extensive experience in land development. Its expertise ranges from entitlements and zoning to design and construction management.
Second case in point: A developer for more than 30 years, Leonard “Hobie” Mitchel, is a partner of the development group MOJAX LLC. Mitchel is also a member of the Board of Directors for Loudoun Water. He has a clear conflict of interest according to the Loudoun County ethics policy and the Loudoun Water ethics policy. MOJAX is building 30 houses on a 19-acre tract of land in the village of St. Louis (outside Middleburg). This MOJAX development will be built around a wetlands area and an African American cemetery.
We cannot see how Mr. Zicht and Mr. Mitchell respectively, can reliably act on the Loudoun County ZOAG and The Loudoun Water Board and not influence their ultimate decisions (directly or indirectly). This is a blatant conflict of interest for both of these men. We hereby ask that both men either recuse himself from all further dealings with their firms or resign from their respective officer roles immediately.
This is just another case of Loudoun County’s constant hypocrisy among its developers with its elected officials who seem to be content to roll over, take their money and let this type of injustice occur over and over. The result is more and more housing developments, less focus on farming and rural living and more traffic on our jammed roads.
We ask that Fauquier citizens learn from our Loudoun mistakes re: conflict of interest and take action to call out any official that appears to have similar conflicts. Fauquier citizens must also find a local conservation organization with a mission statement that appeals to their specific concerns. Please stay close to these groups, donate to them, stay informed on all upcoming news and locate the properties near you and your families that need to be protected for future generations to come.
Only by being proactive, standing firm and staying informed can we end this hypocrisy and set a standard for all of Loudoun, Fauquier and for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Daniel Haney
Middleburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.