LETTER: Lord Fairfax’s history is being misrepresented as college seeks to change its name

After 50 years of orogenic calm, the directors and associates of Lord Fairfax Community College are trying to change the college name and in doing so, are smearing the namesake, Lord Fairfax the 6th. We know he had slaves, but let’s examine what else they have been saying about him.
The former college president wrote that Fairfax was a “very minor historical figure.” Yet, like it or not, he was the face of local colonial rule and settled over 5 million acres in Virginia. He opened his home library to no less than two future Founding Fathers, Justice John Marshall and George Washington. Washington grew up to protest the colonial slave trade (1774 Fairfax Resolves) and lead the army which ended that rule.
They said Fairfax was a stingy aristocrat, and “never had to work.” However, he donated land and served as a Frederick County justice of the peace and county lieutenant. Historian Bishop Meade wrote “that titled as he was, and rich, he never failed to perform his duty as a citizen and neighbor.”
He came unto his land holdings through the colonial system. That land had to be surveyed, appropriated and governed, by foot and horseback. Fairfax eschewed English castle life and settled in something visually similar to a horse barn, in the wilderness of White Post, Virginia.
Now for the ringer! From the LFCC’s website: “There are historical records indicating he also engaged in long-term sexual abuse of enslaved women.” One member of the re-naming board said he “partook in a pay-for-rape scenario.” Partook? Forsooth? Where is the Proof?
Similar claims are flying around the internet (Wikipedia included) and likely derive from Stewart Brown’s biography on Lord Fairfax, published in 1965, a book referenced by the board’s re-naming committee. So, let’s take a look at it.
In the appendix, Brown said he had in hand a receipt to Fairfax’s clerk, to wit: “February 27, 1777. Received of Curtis Corley ten shillings on the Lords ship account, for bring a negro wench to bed. Cary Balengar.” Let’s assume that is an exact quote of the receipt, because accuracy matters here.
Elsewhere in his book, Brown altered the receipt’s included phrase into, “bedding down a negro wench.” Either way, he claimed Fairfax was paying for sex. He further speculated that this was evidence on a rumor that Fairfax had children by numerous slaves, and that he was “virile” at the age of 84. Remarkable, but Brown gave no foundation for his opinion or the rumor, nor did he offer a recipe for colonial Viagra.
Yet, the Collins Dictionary says “to be brought to bed” is an archaic British English expression meaning “childbirth.” This is the only interpretation of the receipt which makes sense. Brown’s mistake has already been noted by others. Descendants of Cary Balengar must be relieved that she was likely a midwife, not a pimp!
The real “dirty deed” here is how fast LFCC dumped Lord Fairfax in the trash can.
-- John Thomson
Front Royal
