In the July 31 edition of the Fauquier Times on page 3 a full page article on Suzanne Sloane appeared with a color photo included. She is the current school board chairman and is running for re-election this year. Her stated goal is to finish the job she started. As I read the article, I was concerned with some of her statements.
For Ms. Sloane, meeting the behind-the-scenes staff in the administration offices has been eye-opening. “The amount of time they spend is impressive. They are really doing the hard work. They are excited about doing their best for the kids.” Really?? What does Ms. Sloane think the other employees in the schools are doing? The easy work of teaching? Taking papers home to grade daily? Aren’t the bus drivers, administrators, cafeteria workers and custodians doing their best for the kids? Aren’t they interacting with students daily while those in the administration offices are doing desk work uptown?
While Ms. Sloane lists some of her school board achievements and disappointments in the article, none of her stated goals are directly tied to improving the scores and educational opportunities of Fauquier County students. Completing a middle school, hiring security officers, and saving energy are fine, but educating and preparing students for college and the workforce would seem to be a key component that is lacking in Ms. Sloane’s approach. She is promising more of the same if she’s re-elected. A fresh approach to anything would have been nice.
Kathy Butler
Midland
