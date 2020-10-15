In his Oct. 7 letter, Aubrey Smith (Fauquier Times, “NY Times lists president’s accomplishments”) summarizes a few snippets from a NY Times article on Donald Trump’s accomplishments thus far. While some are true, others are misleading or have been eliminated as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Crude oil production, DOJ dismantling the dark net site (BackPage), an improving economy and job growth were all in progress before Trump took office.
What else can we credit President Trump with? NPR calls his presidency “The most corrupt in history.” Donald Trump promised to drain the Washington swamp and instead has surrounded himself with family members, appointees and advisers who’ve been accused of conflicts of interest, misuse of public funds, influence peddling, self-enrichment, working for foreign governments, failure to disclose information and violating ethics rules. Some are under investigation or facing lawsuits, others have resigned and six have either been convicted or pled guilty, including three for lying to government officials.
What about job growth? According to Forbes, Obama created 1.6 million more jobs than Trump did over a three-year period. On average, Obama created 43,000 more jobs per month than Trump. This is remarkable when you consider that Obama started his presidency amidst the Great Recession and Trump inherited a stabilized and improving economy.
Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: the coronavirus pandemic. Smith never really focuses on this while he is touting Trump’s alleged accomplishments. Why? Because Donald Trump blew his own claim on economic and job gains, by his self-serving and deadly decision to first ignore and then downplay the pandemic. He is responsible for the level of suffering and death we are now reckoning with. The U.S. currently has over 214,000 deaths, with an average of 1,000 deaths per day. 7.6 million are infected. He is still mismanaging pandemic mitigation.
Finally, the very same news publication Smith quotes has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Their reason is a fitting conclusion for this letter, "Mr. Biden has ... vowed to 'restore the soul of America.' It is a painful reminder that the country is weaker, angrier, less hopeful and more divided than it was four years ago. With this promise, Mr. Biden is assuring the public that he recognizes the magnitude of what the next president is being called upon to do.”
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
