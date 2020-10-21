In his Oct. 7 letter, Aubrey Smith noted the list of President [Donald] Trump's accomplishments from the New York Times [NY Times lists president’s accomplishments].
I would suggest that readers also look up online:
Trump administration accomplishments in life, family and religious freedom
Liberty Counsel the accomplishments of President Trump
Trump administration accomplishments
President Trump has accomplished more than any president ever, for the benefit of us all!
He works 20 hours a day, every day, and contributes his salary to various charities.
I ask that you pay attention to all he has done for the poor and the Black, Asian and Hispanic communities.
I am a registered Democrat and am ashamed of their ongoing attacks on President Trump, even before he took office.
He loves this country and has given it the greatest economy ever, and he can do it again!
Judy Jones
The Plains
