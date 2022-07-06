This is an open letter to the Warrenton Town Council.
We treasure this county of Fauquier and this town of Warrenton that we live in. It is a breathtakingly beautiful rural county, anchored by the lovely and historic small town of Warrenton. Whether we have lived here all our lives, or we moved here from Loudoun or Fairfax or Ohio, we know this is a special place.
Now all of that is at risk. The risk comes from the Amazon data center and the high voltage transmission line(s) that the data center requires.
Do not be fooled into thinking the State Corporation Commission will approve burying transmission lines. The SCC is adamantly opposed to the high costs of burying lines and will strenuously resist burying the lines unless forced by the Virginia legislature (as occurred in Haymarket after four years of forceful citizen opposition, litigation and state funding – which yielded only three miles buried).
If you approve the special use permit sought by Amazon, you will be virtually guaranteeing 110- to 130-foot-high voltage lines on the gateways into Warrenton (U.S. 29 and/or Meetze Road), with a 100-foot cleared right-of-way. Residents and visitors to the town of Warrenton will be confronted by the jarring, industrial-looking, overpowering transmission towers and lines every time they come into town.
Every. Single. Time.
And, beyond the gateways, there will be high-voltage towers and lines dominating the agrarian landscape and edging the farms and homes and small businesses the lines will march through to reach either the Meetze Road substation or the Wheeler substation.
If you approve the Amazon SUP, you will be forever changing the look and feel of this county and this small town that we treasure.
The stakes are raised dramatically by recent news that three other parcels in Warrenton are now being marketed for data centers. The Fauquier Times reports that the area of these additional data centers could be 1.2 million more square feet of data center space within the boundaries of the town – more than five times the Amazon data center.
The county and the town have worked hard, for decades, to manage growth and to preserve the rural, scenic, small-town character of this place we all call home. All of that is now in your hands.
Please do not approve the SUP for the Amazon data center on Blackwell Road.
Cynthia Burbank, Woods at Warrenton
David Roddy, Warrenton Chase
Mary Page, New Baltimore
Rosemary Schneider, Warrenton
Ken and Corinne Thomas, Snow Hill
Michele and Eric Schaner, Brookside
Gerry Eitner, Warrenton
Jason Alley, New Baltimore
Ray Enyeart, Woods at Warrenton
Beth Alford, Snow Hill
Shirley Romesburg, Suffield Meadows
Becky Garber, New Baltimore
John Dunkin, Suffield Meadows
Denise Schefer, Warrenton
Lennie Lopez, Woods at Warrenton
Alan, Diane, Alec, Ellie and Ian Sekelsky, Woods at Warrenton
Karli Sherman, New Baltimore
Ed and Marionette Jones, Warrenton
Marilyn Lopez Brown, New Baltimore
Lulu Baer, Warrenton
Shawn, Shanna and Karli Hardesty, New Baltimore
Susie Eastridge, Warrenton
Syl and Charlie Mulrooney, New Baltimore
P.J. Leary, Warrenton
Beverly Kadesch, Vint Hill Manor
Mike and Karen Kovach, New Baltimore
Hayley and Justin Monroe, New Baltimore
Kim Winter, Warrenton
James and Anna Fortune, New Baltimore
Albert Mudrian, Warrenton
Amy Gallick, Warrenton
Eileen Shackleford, Warrenton
Kevin O'Neill, Sterling Valley
Mike, Marlena, Meagan and Caitlyn Maloney, Vint Hill
Kimberley Shull, Woods at Warrenton
Caroline and Ty Young, Woods at Warrenton
Laura Ort-Presley, Warrenton
Kaya Oktayuren, Warrenton
James Gary Pinson, Georgetown Estates
Joan Morris, Warrenton
Linda Thompson, Suffield Meadows
Dr. Sally Lahm, New Baltimore
Joe and Stephanie Moor, Whites Mill
Luci Morrison, Warrenton
Sherri Schooler, New Baltimore
Mary Judkins, Warrenton
Kathy Simays, New Baltimore
Dan Horner, New Baltimore
Peggy DiVincenzo, Warrenton
Lori Bethea, Warrenton
Larry Peccatiello, Warrenton
Betsy Peccatiello, Warrenton
Marci Cesanek, Belvue Farms
Charles and Meryem Grammick, Warrenton
Patricia, Jeff, Clinton and Bryce Kadesch, Vint Hill
Kelli Schoenwetter, Vint Hill
John, Nancy, Joseph and Bradley Flood, Vint Hill
Jeff and Terri Garonzik, New Baltimore
Gail and Mark Jeffries, Warrenton
Kathy Turner, Warrenton
Emmy and Nicholas Thompson, Silver Meade
Kelly Snider, Whites Mill
