This is an open letter to the Warrenton Town Council.

We treasure this county of Fauquier and this town of Warrenton that we live in. It is a breathtakingly beautiful rural county, anchored by the lovely and historic small town of Warrenton. Whether we have lived here all our lives, or we moved here from Loudoun or Fairfax or Ohio, we know this is a special place.

Now all of that is at risk. The risk comes from the Amazon data center and the high voltage transmission line(s) that the data center requires.

Do not be fooled into thinking the State Corporation Commission will approve burying transmission lines. The SCC is adamantly opposed to the high costs of burying lines and will strenuously resist burying the lines unless forced by the Virginia legislature (as occurred in Haymarket after four years of forceful citizen opposition, litigation and state funding – which yielded only three miles buried).

If you approve the special use permit sought by Amazon, you will be virtually guaranteeing 110- to 130-foot-high voltage lines on the gateways into Warrenton (U.S. 29 and/or Meetze Road), with a 100-foot cleared right-of-way. Residents and visitors to the town of Warrenton will be confronted by the jarring, industrial-looking, overpowering transmission towers and lines every time they come into town. 

Every. Single. Time. 

And, beyond the gateways, there will be high-voltage towers and lines dominating the agrarian landscape and edging the farms and homes and small businesses the lines will march through to reach either the Meetze Road substation or the Wheeler substation. 

If you approve the Amazon SUP, you will be forever changing the look and feel of this county and this small town that we treasure.

The stakes are raised dramatically by recent news that three other parcels in Warrenton are now being marketed for data centers. The Fauquier Times reports that the area of these additional data centers could be 1.2 million more square feet of data center space within the boundaries of the town – more than five times the Amazon data center.  

The county and the town have worked hard, for decades, to manage growth and to preserve the rural, scenic, small-town character of this place we all call home.  All of that is now in your hands. 

Please do not approve the SUP for the Amazon data center on Blackwell Road. 

Cynthia Burbank, Woods at Warrenton

David Roddy, Warrenton Chase

Mary Page, New Baltimore

Rosemary Schneider, Warrenton

Ken and Corinne Thomas, Snow Hill

Michele and Eric Schaner, Brookside

Gerry Eitner, Warrenton

Jason Alley, New Baltimore

Ray Enyeart, Woods at Warrenton

Beth Alford, Snow Hill

Shirley Romesburg, Suffield Meadows

Becky Garber, New Baltimore

John Dunkin, Suffield Meadows

Denise Schefer, Warrenton

Lennie Lopez, Woods at Warrenton

Alan, Diane, Alec, Ellie and Ian Sekelsky, Woods at Warrenton

Karli Sherman, New Baltimore

Ed and Marionette Jones, Warrenton

Marilyn Lopez Brown, New Baltimore

Lulu Baer, Warrenton

Shawn, Shanna and Karli Hardesty, New Baltimore

Susie Eastridge, Warrenton

Syl and Charlie Mulrooney, New Baltimore

P.J. Leary, Warrenton

Beverly Kadesch, Vint Hill Manor

Mike and Karen Kovach, New Baltimore

Hayley and Justin Monroe, New Baltimore

Kim Winter, Warrenton

James and Anna Fortune, New Baltimore

Albert Mudrian, Warrenton

Amy Gallick, Warrenton

Eileen Shackleford, Warrenton

Kevin O'Neill, Sterling Valley

Mike, Marlena, Meagan and Caitlyn Maloney, Vint Hill

Kimberley Shull, Woods at Warrenton

Caroline and Ty Young, Woods at Warrenton

Laura Ort-Presley, Warrenton

Kaya Oktayuren, Warrenton

James Gary Pinson, Georgetown Estates

Joan Morris, Warrenton

Linda Thompson, Suffield Meadows

Dr. Sally Lahm, New Baltimore

Joe and Stephanie Moor, Whites Mill

Luci Morrison, Warrenton

Sherri Schooler, New Baltimore

Mary Judkins, Warrenton

Kathy Simays, New Baltimore

Dan Horner, New Baltimore

Peggy DiVincenzo, Warrenton

Lori Bethea, Warrenton

Larry Peccatiello, Warrenton

Betsy Peccatiello, Warrenton

Marci Cesanek, Belvue Farms

Charles and Meryem Grammick, Warrenton

Patricia, Jeff, Clinton and Bryce Kadesch, Vint Hill

Kelli Schoenwetter, Vint Hill

John, Nancy, Joseph and Bradley Flood, Vint Hill

Jeff and Terri Garonzik, New Baltimore

Gail and Mark Jeffries, Warrenton

Kathy Turner, Warrenton

Emmy and Nicholas Thompson, Silver Meade

Kelly Snider, Whites Mill

Cindy Burbank

