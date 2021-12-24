LETTER: Local politician makes good in national news

Local politician and apparent celebrity lawyer Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel of Fauquier invoked her right to remain silent when questioned by national news organizations regarding the presidential campaign of famous singer Ye (nee Kanye O. West). [https://www.thedailybeast.com/kanye-wests-independent-campaign-was-secretly-run-by-gop-elites?scrolla=5eb6d68b7fedc32c19ef33b4]
Not being a member of the local elite Republican illuminati, I can’t understand why she is remaining silent when she should be proud of her involvement in national politics. Who knew Mrs. Holtzman Vogel was so well connected to such celebrities?
Why not come out with a statement and announce your support? It seems that your support is already noted in court filings, so why not let the local folks know as well? Say it loud and say it proud.
Unless of course, something untoward happened here? Naw, perish the thought! Just like there were no Republicans voting twice in the presidential elections in “The Villages,” I’m sure nothing wrong happened here.
Let the sun shine and disinfect.
Andrew Herstek
Warrenton
