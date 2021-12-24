You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Local politician makes good in national news

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Local politician and apparent celebrity lawyer Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel of Fauquier invoked her right to remain silent when questioned by national news organizations regarding the presidential campaign of famous singer Ye (nee Kanye O. West). [https://www.thedailybeast.com/kanye-wests-independent-campaign-was-secretly-run-by-gop-elites?scrolla=5eb6d68b7fedc32c19ef33b4]

Not being a member of the local elite Republican illuminati, I can’t understand why she is remaining silent when she should be proud of her involvement in national politics.  Who knew Mrs. Holtzman Vogel was so well connected to such celebrities?

Why not come out with a statement and announce your support? It seems that your support is already noted in court filings, so why not let the local folks know as well? Say it loud and say it proud. 

Unless of course, something untoward happened here? Naw, perish the thought!  Just like there were no Republicans voting twice in the presidential elections in “The Villages,” I’m sure nothing wrong happened here.

Let the sun shine and disinfect.

Andrew Herstek

Warrenton

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..