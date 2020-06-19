Other local physicians and I have heard the complaints and refusals to comply with the governor’s declaration that masks are going to be required indoors in most circumstances: retail establishments including grocery stores, government buildings, entertainment and amusement establishments, inside all personal care and grooming establishments, and generally on everybody over the age of 10 years old. The sentiment is that people have the right to not wear a mask, that the COVID-19 pandemic “isn’t a big deal” and we really don’t have to be concerned. Since the Fauquier area and surrounding counties have endured more of the economic impact than the illness impact to this point, it is easy to develop a local “tunnel vision” to what is going on in the areas around Fauquier County.
There is a very good chance that could change, and quickly. It’s imperative we take steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and yes, our business community. Rather than eschewing masks, we need to embrace them any time people are in public or with any group outside of immediate family. As nearly every health expert has pointed out, a great majority of those with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they aren’t showing signs of the illness. That means that your contact with somebody outside the local pub may now have you incubating the virus and you don’t even know it.
The most important part of wearing a mask is that it protects those around you a lot more than it may protect you. While N95 masks are the gold standard, most people outside the medical community can’t find them. While wearing a cloth mask may only reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 by 10 to 15%, they are much more effective in keeping our respiratory droplets from getting on others. Major studies have demonstrated we could reduce viral transmission by nearly 90% through proper mask use. For example, Australia has nearly eliminated new cases after implementing their mask law. By going out in a mask, we aren’t losing our independence; we are demonstrating that we care for our friends and neighbors.
Consider this scenario: You are incubating COVID-19 but don’t know it yet. You go into a small local business without a mask and make a purchase. While paying, you sneeze, cough, or even just breathe somewhere near the workers in the store. Those around you are now exposed. Multiply that by several dozen unmasked customers a day and workers are at high risk of becoming infected.
The rules are still in place that if somebody tests positive for COVID-19, they need to be quarantined for 14 days, which means they can’t be at their place of business. If they were in close contact with others, or if others in the same business also come down with the virus, that business will effectively shut down as significant numbers of their staff have to stay home. For a sole proprietorship, a case of COVID-19 means complete closure until the virus completely passes, which could be significantly more than a 14-day quarantine.
Fauquier has so far escaped the brunt of the illness. As of May 27, we’ve had 302 reported cases and five deaths, not numbers that would set off alarms. However, if we look just to the east and the north, we see Prince William with 5,000 cases and 99 deaths, and Loudoun with 2300 cases and 53 deaths. Prior to NOVA opening, we were seeing our area touted on Prince William listservs as the place to go to get a haircut or have an alfresco lunch. It’s telling that the infection rate in Fauquier was in the hundreds last week and is now over 300. With an incubation period of nearly 14 days, we can expect our local numbers to go up, especially with the influx of possibly infected individuals. It’s quite possible they already have, and we will learn the new numbers over the next couple weeks.
Remember, masks don’t infringe on our independence; they allow us to be independent safely.
Dr. Michael Amster
Warrenton
