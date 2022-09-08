I have seen "Moms for Liberty" members perform at the last few Fauquier School Board meetings, six out of the ten or so people they represent. They began by questioning only three books, which actually do contain sexual content. These are the same three books all local M4L groups cite when they begin their attacks on learning. One M4L member read inflammatory passages at the school board meeting and demanded that the book be banned, denying that they had any other goals but the protection of students.
I believe that these people are far from sincere. Rather, they are following the detailed script of M4L’s national organization. In other counties, they have started with the three "most vulnerable" books, then expanded their agenda to include virtually everything that promotes tolerance and an accurate view of history.
In some localities, they have demanded the banning of “Anne Frank,” “1984,” “Huckleberry Finn” and hundreds of other classics, as well as imaginative novels like the Harry Potter collection. The complete list has already been drawn up by M4L National and is available.
It is obvious to me that M4L is a radical right-wing organization. M4L was incorporated on Jan. 1, 2021. Moms for Liberty has been discussed numerous times since on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Breitbart News, Newsmax and The Daily Caller also publicized Moms for Liberty during its first year.
The national M4L has an insidious anti-gay, anti-Black, anti-choice religious agenda that would cause great harm to our students and teachers if they succeed. If they continue following the national playbook, the local group may soon be pushing that agenda.
There is a candidate tied to M4L whom I believe would disrupt the Fauquier County School Board by filling a short-term vacancy in the Scott District. Right now, Josh Erdossy presents himself as fairly reasonable, but M4L is right behind him, waiting. His wife is its leader. The national M4L group is well-funded by the extreme right; the local chapter is, I believe, just beginning a campaign we have seen play out in many other counties and states.
Please don't let them wedge their way into Fauquier schools.
Barbara Amster
Warrenton
