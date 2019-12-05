I am writing in response to the article titled “Former addict shares lesson of hope” published in your newspaper on Nov.19.
I found the article to be touching and thought it did very well in emphasizing the importance of specialized programs and their role in helping those struggling with addiction and other related issues in our community. Treating these individuals as people and giving them the courage and motivation to recover, as mentioned by Mitchell, is such an important factor that tends to be overlooked.
The opportunities available to individuals within their community make a drastic difference in the outcome of their life. I liked how this point was talked about in the article when explaining the differences in outcomes during Mitchell’s efforts to recover both with and without the presence of the program.
I believe instances like this should encourage us to invest in more of these types of programs in the future. We should make these resources readily available and allow individuals the chance change and progress. The benefits affect not only the individual, but all of us as a community.
Reid Stinson
Manassas
