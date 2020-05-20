I would like to personally thank everyone that supported the 61st Fauquier County Livestock Show and Sale. Things were very different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and we were not able to have our live show with auction.
Our community members came together to help support myself and my fellow 4-H/Future Farmers of America participants in selling their market livestock animals. The 4-H and FFA participants are all hard-working agricultural kids and through programs like Show and Sale they learn many life skills such perseverance, record keeping, public speaking, proper feed and housing for their livestock animals, time management and much more.
I would also like to thank our buyers, sponsors and parents for supporting us along the way; Show and Sale Committee members; and our extension agents, Lenah Nguyen, Tim Mize and Sarah Bullard. They worked many hours to help all of the participants sell their market animals, set up virtual shows and promote this event within the community.
The outpouring of community support for this program is greatly appreciated by many. Thank you.
Zane M. Woodward
Chairman, 2020 Show and Sale Committee
