The hypothesis of Mr. [Jimmy] Bowman’s letter in the Feb. 19 edition, that we have failed to uphold the Constitution is very real, but he is off the mark in his assertion of why.
Attacks on the First Amendment exercise of free speech, assembly and religion have been constant for many years. Attacks on college campuses, in some cases with active support of educators and administrators, have included violent attacks on individuals simply because they hold a different opinion. In the last five years this intolerance has left the campuses and been pushed into general society to the point where many individuals seem to feel it is acceptable to attack an individual wearing a red hat because they represent a different opinion.
Attacks on our Second Amendment right to bear arms, through enacting laws which provide no clear rationale for how they would have prevented any prior unlawful use of a firearm; but make obtaining, training with, or using a firearm for self-defense more difficult for a law-abiding citizen. These efforts have significantly increased in recent years with the support of billionaires spending millions of dollars, to curtail enumerated rights without objective evidence that their proposed actions would improve public safety. Despite Virginia being rated with the seventh-lowest State Crime Index, the newly elected General Assembly is working feverishly to put in place laws which will create impediments for lawful self-defense with firearms.
Attacks on our Fifth Amendment right to due process are being pursued by claims of guilt by accusation, applied with “cancel culture” vitriol across broad ranges of media to intentionally impact the life and liberty of an accused without due process. This was notoriously on display in an attempt to prevent the appointment of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, complete with a mob beating on the doors of the Supreme Court Building.
This kangaroo court mentality which also violates the Sixth Amendment, was recently applied in the House of Representative’s impeachment of the president. House leadership threw away the impeachment rules used for the Clinton impeachment, which provided full constitutional protections, then denied the president the right to confront witnesses against him, obtaining witnesses in his favor, and representation by counsel for his defense during House impeachment proceedings, as has been provided in previous Presidential Impeachments.
In the past three years legislatures in several states have proposed subverting the will of their state voters and the Constitution-defined Electoral College. This year Virginia’s General Assembly joined their number by proposing a state law which would ignore the votes of state residents and award the Virginia electoral votes to the winners of the national popular vote.
It is clear that the threat to upholding the Constitution is the aggressive attacks of progressive and liberal individuals and media, as well as elected Democrats. Not the Senate refusing to perform an impeachment inquiry, after the House failed to, after voting to open an impeachment inquiry that was their responsibility to complete. Progressives, liberals and Democrats who refuse to recognize this as a result of limiting their information awareness to only the reverberation chamber of progressive and liberal media, have inflicted much more damage to the Constitution than the Senate vote to constrain themselves to the Constitution-defined role of trying the impeachment.
Chuck Medvitz
New Baltimore
