Last week the letter “Ballot harvesting, as in Nevada law, is unconstitutional” [Fauquier Times, Aug. 19] implied that Nevada law AB4 allows election officials to continue to count votes until they get the result they want. The more outrageous the conspiracy theory, the greater the likelihood that it’s fake, so I read the bill myself. It does not allow any such open-ended counting.
The bill states that to be counted: hand-delivered ballots must be received by the county clerk before the closing of the poles. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and be received not later than 5 p.m. on the seventh day following the election, or, “If a mail ballot is received by mail not later than 5 p.m. on the third day following the election and the date of the postmark cannot be determined, the mail ballot shall be deemed to have been postmarked on or before the day of the election.” There is nothing open ended about this. The final number of ballots is fixed by the seventh day after the election and only valid ballots are counted.
We have to face the fact that when the president speaks, the only thing we know for certain is that sound is coming from his mouth. His mendacity is profligate and well documented. One of his biggest lies is that voter fraud has been, is and will be widespread, especially with mail in voting. Unfortunately, he still has followers who actually trust him or simply don’t care if he’s lying and are thus prone to repeating his conspiratorial nonsense.
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
